KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Only fans of one team will leave the weekend happy knowing their team’s ticket is for sure punched to the big dance. But all fans can agree Kansas City is the place to be for the Big 12 tournament.

“This is where the Big 12 Tournament should be,” KU fan Tommy Beeler said. “This is amazing. It’s centrally located in the Big 12, it’s so much fun. There’s so many great fans from KU, K-State, Iowa State, this is amazing.”

“It’s super fun,” K-State fan Katie Stone said. “It’s great seeing everybody out here in their different gear and seeing all the Big 12 fans. Saying hi to them and seeing all the basketball, it’s really cool to be in Kansas City.”

As the action happens inside the T-Mobile Center, there’s just as much happening outside.

From pep rallies, to giveaways, drinks with friends and even pickup basketball, Big 12 fans say there isn’t any better place to be for the tournament than in Kansas City.

“This is the best conference in America, arguably the best tournament in America and Kansas City, I’m biased but this is my favorite town, we put it on right, this is a great time, the whole weekend regardless who wins it’s a lot of fun,” Beeler said.

Win or lose, Stone knows one thing: she’s proud to be a Wildcat.

“I’m not just a fan but I am an alumni so it’s great to see coach Tang doing amazing things not only with the basketball team, but with the university,” Stone said. “It makes me really proud.”