LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks will get a familiar face back on their men’s basketball staff for the 2023-24 season.

Doc Sadler returns to KU, where he served as director of basketball operations in 2012-13. Sadler brings 40 years of college coaching experience to Lawrence, including 18 years as a head coach.

He comes to Kansas from the University of Oklahoma, where he was a special advisor to the head coach in 2022-23. Before that, he was the head coach at Nebraska from 2019-22 and the head coach at Southern Miss from 2014-2019. He also was a head coach at UTEP and Arkansas Fort-Smith in his career.

In his five years leading Southern Miss, the team improved its win total every season.

KU and Oklahoma aren’t the only Big 12 programs Sadler has been around. He also spent one year as an assistant to Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State, in 2013-14.

Sadler is an Arkansas graduate, where he began his coaching career after graduating. He returns to Self’s staff as an analyst.