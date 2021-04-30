KU picks new head football coach

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has named Lance Leipold from Buffalo as the new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

This is the first coaching hire for new athletic director Travis Goff. The new hire came after a busy past few months for the program.

Leipold has been the head football coach at the University of Buffalo since 2015. Before that, from 2007 through 2014, he was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Leipold reached 100 victories faster than any coach in National Collegiate Athletic Association history.

Former head coach Les Miles and the university mutually parted ways on March 8 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from his time coach at Louisiana State University. They agreed on a settlement of $1,991,062.50 of monthly payments.

Then two days later, the university announced former athletic director Jeff Long was also leaving KU.

On March 11, KU named passing game/wide receivers coach Emmett Jones the football team’s interim head coach.

Good news came for the program on March 15 when former KU and NFL football player Darrell Stuckey was named Director of Football Relations.