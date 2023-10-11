LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Athletics released an official statement from its chancellor and athletic director on Tuesday, in response to the IRP’s rulings on the NCAA investigation.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) charged KU with two Level II violations and two Level III violations for the institution. Click here for more details.

The statement, from Chancellor Douglas Girod and Director of Athletics Travis Goff, came jointly.

“Today’s decision by the Independent Resolution Panel confirms what we’ve said since the beginning: the major infractions of which we were accused were unfounded. Most importantly, the Panel decision unequivocally confirms our coaches were not involved in – or had knowledge of – payments to student-athletes. While doing our due diligence as part of this process, we acknowledged lesser infractions for which we self-imposed penalties last fall. Regarding the additional penalties announced in today’s decision, we accept them and will move forward. As we’ve said throughout this process, KU has one of the most robust compliance programs in the country — a point that was confirmed by the multiple comprehensive audits we’ve undertaken throughout this process. Looking ahead, we will build upon our strong culture of compliance and continue to be a national leader in this space. We appreciate the members of the Independent Resolution Panel for their fair review of the facts. We fully support Coach Self and his staff, and we look forward to him finishing his career at KU many years from now. Most importantly, we are pleased that our coaches and student-athletes can now move forward with their Jayhawk careers unfettered by the uncertainty this case has brought.” KU Athletics

Included in the penalties is a forfeit of several wins from the 2017-18 season. Click here to see how that change impacts KU’s standings within the college basketball history books.