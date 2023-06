KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- KU Day at the K is just around the corner.

The Kansas City Royals will host KU Day at Kauffman stadium on Saturday, June 17. Quarterback Jalon Daniels will throw out the honorary first pitch.

He’ll be joined by both KU mascots (Big Jay and Little Jay), the KU pep band and others.

The Royals are hosting the Angels on Saturday and the game is set to begin at 3:10 p.m.