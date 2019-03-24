KU’s road to Kansas City

Kansas is in the round of 32 today and they’ve got a trip to Kansas City on the line for the Sweet 16.

It would be huge to get back, but they gotta concentrate on today first, Auburn is one of the hottest teams in the nation, so the Jayhawks are keeping that one game at a time mindset.

Kansas didn’t lose a game at home this year, and they’ve got a chance to get back to within 30 minutes of Lawrence, but the players know they need to worry about the Tigers first

“ It’s really not on my mind, I’m just focused on tomorrow, if you don’t win tomorrow there’s no KC. It’s all about taking care of what’s now, “ Dedric Lawson said.

“ Just one game at a time, Our main focus here is in Salt Lake City on Auburn, and that’s what we’re focused on, ” Devon Dotson said.

“ We’re not trying to think about it too much, but we know It’s in the back of our head. We can’t focus on Kansas City right now, we gotta focus on Auburn now, and playing in Salt Lake City right now, otherwise we’ll get caught up in the moment right now, and we can’t let that happen, “ Quentin Grimes said.

The Jayhawks have origins from throughout the nation, but For Ochai Agbaji , a Kansas City native, it’s truly a chance to go home, but he isn’t thinking past today either

“ We just gotta take it game by game, our next game, obviously Auburn, we gotta do what we do best, come out and play our game against them, and see where the results take us, “ Agbaji said.

When we asked the players if they had any family in attendance here in Salt Lake, this was usually the answer we got

“ No, no , no, it’s too far, “ Agbaji said.

But after today, that could all change…