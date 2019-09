Seaman High grad and Kansas baseball star Ryan Zeferjahn was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the MLB Draft, 107th overall.

Zeferjahn was 5-2 with a 3.97 ERA for the Jayhawks on Friday nights this year. He’s the fourth highest Jayhawk drafted all time. The 6’5 junior eclipsed 100 strikeouts for the second year a row in 2019 and was a first-team Big 12 selection