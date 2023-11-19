LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KWDP) hosted the Northeast Kansas Wild Foods Kickoff this weekend.

The event featured dishes from native plants and animals. A lot of hunters and fishermen came to show off their creations.

Competitors were grouped into categories based on what their dish was made from. Categories ranged for fish and deer to mushrooms and plants. The ultimate prize was for the community to have a chance to share their unique recipes with others.

“There are a lot of innovative dishes here today, and it gives local hunters, anglers and foragers an opportunity to feature foods sometimes they’ve worked on perfecting over several decades,” said event director Amy Bousman.

This was the inaugural event, but Bousman added she is planning to put on another event in Spring 2024. She says she will look to do the event twice a year going forward.