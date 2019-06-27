Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove brings more options for summer activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove opened Thursday, offering more activities to keep your family cool this summer.

The new additions include a beach area that has doubled in size, new water crafts, a relocated dock and new sidewalk.

A new water trike and several paddle boats will offer more ways to have fun on the water. In addition, there are still the themed boats such as the dragon, duck, flamingo and swan.

The hours and rental rates for water craft and paddle boats are listed below.

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Paddle boats (two-person) $8

Paddle boats (four-person) $10

Water trikes $10

Paddleboards $8

Canoes $10

Kayaks $8

On weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: