Lansing resident death tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A resident at the Lansing Correctional Facility who died on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the 23rd COVID-19 related death for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to a recent press release from the Kansas Office of the Governor, the resident who died was a 90-year-old man with underlying medical conditions. He had been incarcerated at Lansing since 2015 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. His personal information will not be released due to confidentiality laws and the privacy of his family.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, go to https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.