TOPEKA (KSNT) – A false report of a shooting involving multiple people resulted in a large police presence in southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Dec. 5, just after 9:30 pm in the 7300 block of SW 26th Ct, according to a release.

According to Lt. J. Schumacher, officers determined it was a false report. No individuals were hurt and there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.