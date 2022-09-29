Police have cordoned off a section of S.W. Kerry Avenue in Topeka. (KSNT Photo/ Alyssa Storm)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka.

A 27 News reporter at the scene saw several law enforcement vehicles sped away from the scene, and then a short time later there was a police presence at 6th and Kansas in downtown Topeka.

Several marked police cars, three unmarked law enforcement vehicles, and fire and AMR are at the scene on Kerry.

