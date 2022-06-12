TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. June Dream Home will not be hosting its last open house on Sunday, but people can still tour virtually.

There are now less than 500 tickets to reserve. These tickets will help the Topeka community raise money for the kids of St. Jude. Tickets went on sale in April are $100 each.

The house, along with other prizes, will be given away live on our 27 News evening newscasts this Thursday, June 16, with the big Dream Home raffle at 10 p.m.

The St. Jude Dream Home is at Greenhill Pointe 2310 NW 49th Terrace, Topeka, KS, 66618. It is valued at $500,000 and built by Drippe Homes. It has four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,800 square feet. The house features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar and walk-in closets.

For tickets, click here. To tour the house virtually, click here.