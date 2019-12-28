Last fundraising plunge for ice bucket challenge inspiration

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) – Supporters of Pete Frates are taking one last chilly plunge for the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge. The Frates family says Saturday’s 8th annual “Plunge for Pete” at a beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, will be their last. The event raised money for Frates’ medical bills. The Boston College alum died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He would have turned 35 on Saturday. The family plans to continue raising money for a separate foundation helping other ALS patients with their medical bills.