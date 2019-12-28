Last fundraising plunge for ice bucket challenge inspiration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - From festivals, to making city history, to making national headlines, 2019 had some amazing achievements and moments of heartache for the city of Topeka.

In April, the Topeka Zoo's Sumatran tiger attacked Zookeeper Kristen Hayden-Ortega after she left a cage unlocked. The attack put Topeka in the national spotlight. Thankfully Hayden-Ortega survived the attack and is back working at the zoo.