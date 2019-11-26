Late day showers, and strong wind tonight, ahead of good travel weather Wednesday

Heavy snow formed in the Central Rockies last night and that will spread across much of Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa today. We barely miss a big storm, and travel northwest of a Concordia to Lincoln to Omaha line is not advised.

Clouds increased for northeast Kansas. Light showers are trying to form near Oklahoma. The sky should be mostly cloudy to cloudy with showers from time to time. Our counties are not included in the Winter Weather Advisory just to our northwest, but all of northeast Kansas has the Wind Advisory from 9:00 tonight until 3am Wednesday.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 50-55

Wind: E/SE 10-20

There might be some scattered mix north early Tuesday night before precipitation ends and before the wind get really strong. Overnight wind should be west/northwest at 20-40mph with higher gusts.

Wednesday looks to be decent as many travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend. We should have clear to mostly sunny conditions as some people leave the area, while others return home or come to visit.

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day looks a bit tricky and not very pleasant. It may start with an early morning snow for an hour or two. Snow should become mix by late morning to midday and expect rain for the early afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the 38-40 degree mark.

Friday could be cloudy with rain likely for much of the day. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Shopping local Saturday should be partly cloudy and cool, then Sunday may be a time for colder air to surge into the region as the holiday weekend concludes.

Heavy snow is just a 2-3 hour drive northwest….

