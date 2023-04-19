MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The cause of a house fire in Manhattan has been identified as discarded smoking materials.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department, the house fire happened off of North Dartmouth Drive on April 18, just before 9:30.

Upon arrival, crews found a two story residential home with heavy fire on the back of the residence. The fire extended into the attic and was extinguished by 10 p.m. on April 18.

No injuries were reported.



The Manhattan Fire Department wants to remind you to discard smoking materials in approved container filled with sand or water.