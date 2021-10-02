Late Night in the Phog returns to Allen Fieldhouse, thousands attend

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT)– The University of Kansas welcomed basketball season with the 37th annual Late Night in the Phog event. Head coach Bill Self even called the event the biggest basketball event in the Western Hemisphere.

Thousands of Jayhawk fans made their way to Allen Fieldhouse for the show and the energy was electric. Late Night was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but this year, everyone inside was asked to wear masks.

The host also made the event extra special this year. Famous actor and KU alum, Rob Riggle, was glad to be back in Allen Fieldhouse. He said he made many memories watching basketball games there throughout the years.

The men’s and women’s basketball programs got a spotlight spotlight introduction onto the court, got to show off their basketball skills and their dance skills. Fans and alumni all got to join in on the excitement, which is what makes Late Night in the Phog so special for Jayhawks.