LaTurner believes wall construction should go on

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner has signed a letter with 20 other signators criticizing President Joe Biden’s efforts to halt construction of the wall on the southern border of the United States.

Kansas 2nd District Congressman LaTurner disagrees with President Biden’s use of an executive order to stop construction of the border wall.

In the letter LaTurner calls the action a “dangerous action” that “thwarts the will of Congress,” and leaves American citizens at the border vulnerable to cartels and smugglers.

LaTurner criticizes the president for using an “unprecedented number of executive actions to bypass Congress.”

Readers can see the entire letter below: