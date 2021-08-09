Law enforcement warns of phone scams after stopping a woman from sending $19K

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies were able to intercept a package filled with money at FedEx moments before it was sent to scammers. Laura Stallbaumer, the daughter of the scam victims, learned her parents had been asked to send $19 thousand to an unknown source.

“I didn’t know she was going to the FedEx at the time,” Laura Stallbaumer said. “So as soon as my dad said that I hung up the phone and called the Topeka Police here.”

Edward Stallbaumer, Laura’s father, said at that point law enforcement was on the hunt to find his wife before the package got sent to the scammers.

“The policeman had four people looking for her and couldn’t find her,” Edward Stallbaumer said.

That’s when the deputies located her and stopped his wife in her tracks.

“Our deputies quickly went to FedEx and contacted them,” said Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. “They were able to actually get the package off the truck before it left their location.”

Laura said the scam was a phone call from someone pretending to be in the medical field. The person on the other end of the phone claimed that her parents had unpaid bills. It’s a scary situation for two senior citizens who just wanted to do the right thing.

Shawnee County deputies said they just want everyone to know what to look out for when it comes to scammers.

“Scammers are going to come at you quickly wanting you to respond quickly to their request,” Christian said. “They are going to ask you to keep secrets and most of the time they are not going to meet you in person.”

Laura and her parents are just thankful the package of money wasn’t sent.

“I mean I was just really glad that that actually went as well as it did,” Laura Stallbaumer said.

Laura said that her parents now have a new phone number and she hopes this will help prevent something like this situation from happening again.