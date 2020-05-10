Lawmakers tweet support for barber who operated amid virus

In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 photo, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, makes a point during a debate for GOP Senate candidates at a Kansas Republican Party convention in Olathe, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) – Two Republican U.S. Senate candidates are tweeting their support for a Kansas barber who ran afoul of the law for operating his shop during the pandemic.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall weighed in after Luke Aichele, a barber at Luke’s Barber Shop in McPherson, wrote about his troubles Friday on Facebook.

Wagle wrote that an arrest warrant was issued for Aichele; Marshall wrote the barber was threatened with one.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment on the discrepancy.