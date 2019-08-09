Lawrence Community Shelter announces funding challenges, reducing shelter capacity

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Community Shelter announced Friday that due to funding challenges, it will reduce staffing and the number of guests it serves daily.

According to its website, the shelter has 125 beds available and will cut that down to 65 by September 1. Thea Perry, Lawrence Community Shelter Board President, said this is necessary to ensure those they serve have access to quality services that will help guests exit homelessness.

Perry said guests have been informed and given as much notice as possible, while the staff is working to help those leaving find alternative arrangements. Guests who are part of the Family Program will remain at the shelter. There are currently 30 guests in that program, leaving 35 openings available. Guests who are remaining are prioritized based on their level of vulnerability.

This announcement comes just four days after the Topeka Rescue Mission announced its financial troubles.