Lawrence man gets probation for giving drugs to teenager

FILE – This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. Attorneys general from more than 40 states are alleging the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices for more than 100 different generic drugs, including treatments for […]

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A 56-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced to three years of probation for giving a teenager drugs that nearly killed him.

Dana Wingert pleaded no contest Wednesday to seven charges, including two counts of endangering a child. He had previously pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to go to trial in October.

A police affidavit says the boy and his 16-year-old friend passed out from a cocktail of drugs and alcohol they took at Wingert’s home on April 21. Police were able to revive the 16-year-old but the 15-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition and placed on life support.

Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to the Douglas County district attorney, said Thursday she could not update the boy’s condition.