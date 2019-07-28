Lawrence motorcycle driver dies after police chase, crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 25-year-old is dead after a motorcycle accident in Lawrence on Sunday morning.

Lawrence Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. when an officer tried to do a traffic stop near Monterey Way and Bob Billings Parkway. The motorcycle driver didn’t stop and fled the scene. After a short chase, the officer lost sight of the driver.

Around 5:30 a.m. someone called police to report someone who was hurt in the 5700 block of Bob Billings Parkway. Officers arrived and found a motorcycle crash that had killed the driver.

Now the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is doing an independent investigation. The Lawrence Police Department will also conduct an internal review of the crash. The officer involved in the chase is currently on administrative leave.