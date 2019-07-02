Lawrence Police clears up ICE activity in town

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police Department released a statement regarding the presence of an ICE agent in Lawrence last week.

On June 27, an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was conducting a pedestrian check in town on someone who was believed to have a warrant for their arrest.

Upon arrival, the agent contacted Douglas County Emergency Communications and requested a non-emergent backup.

A Lawrence Police Officer arrived on the scene and determined that the subject did not have a warrant, and no arrests were made.

LPD reminded the public that outside agencies come to work in Lawrence at times, and when requested, Lawrence Police will dispatch an officer to aid them in a criminal or safety matter.

In this specific case involving the ICE agent, the officer responded to the scene, as the Lawrence Police Department would respond for any public safety agency. When it was learned the subject did not have warrants, the subject was released, and the Lawrence Police officer cleared the call. Lawrence Police Department

This release was in response to rumors circulating that LPD was working with ICE operations in Lawrence.

Rumors floating around that we are working with ICE operations in Lawrence are false. We are not aware of ICE conducting any enforcement actions in Lawrence, and are not involved with ICE in any investigations. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 28, 2019

Tensions have been high across the country following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would begin the process of deporting millions in June.