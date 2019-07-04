Lawrence police launch internal investigation into altercation with officer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Office of Professional Accountability is investigating a Lawrence police officer’s conduct during an arrest.
The Lawrence Police Department made the announcement Wednesday night after it said the incident made the rounds on social media.
LPD mentions the arrest occurred June 29 in the 700 block of New Hampshire Street, but it did not name the officer or describe the incident in detail. The department claims it won’t release any additional information for now due to it being a “personnel matter.”