LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is giving a heads up to anyone participating in festivities for the holiday weekend: get a designated driver.

LPD announced Friday evening it will send out saturation patrols to look for drunk or impaired drivers around the city.

Anyone celebrating the holiday in Lawrence with alcoholic beverages should find a designated driver, or download the Uber or Lyft apps .