Lawrence Police searching for man after shooting outside McDonalds

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police officers are looking for a suspect who they believe shot a man in his car outside of a McDonalds.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting at the McDonalds drive-thru at 1309 W. 6th Street. When they got there they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his car.

Paramedics took that man to the hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect in a red hoodie and sweat pants, carrying a black bag.

If you have any information about this shooting police ask that you call them at (785) 832-7509 or anonymously report to CrimeStoppers at (785) 843-TIPS (8477).