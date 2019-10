Lawrence Police searching for man after shooting outside McDonalds

FILE – This Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, shows a McDonald’s fast food restaurant sign in Chicago. McDonald’s has been hurt by diners who want something different. Sales have been struggling for more than two years and the company seems trapped in a cycle of bad headlines that likely won’t end soon. Despite troubles, […]

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police officers are looking for a suspect who they believe shot a man in his car outside of a McDonalds.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting at the McDonalds drive-thru at 1309 W. 6th Street. When they got there they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his car.

Paramedics took that man to the hospital.

Police are looking for a suspect in a red hoodie and sweat pants, carrying a black bag.

If you have any information about this shooting police ask that you call them at (785) 832-7509 or anonymously report to CrimeStoppers at (785) 843-TIPS (8477).