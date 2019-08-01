Lawrence Public Schools to delay start for high schools

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Public Schools said Thursday it will postpone the start of school for students attending Free State & Lawrence High Schools, as well as the Lawrence College and Career Center.

The postponement is due to unforeseen delays related to facility improvements. High school students will now have an extra six days of summer break.

“We sincerely apologize for any challenges this change may cause our high school families. We want to provide the best learning environments possible for students and staff,” said Dr. Anthony Lewis, superintendent of schools. “That means ensuring that we provide safe and welcoming spaces conducive to a successful start to the school year.”

Students in the 9th grade will now have a half-day of orientation activities on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The first full day of high school will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21 and will follow the regular seven-period day schedule.

In order to meet state time requirements, the school district will now add five minutes to the beginning of each school day for high school students. That means school will start at 8:00 a.m. instead of 8:05 a.m. The high schools will still dismiss at 3:10 p.m.

The scheduled start date for teachers and staff will not change.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.