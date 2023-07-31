TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) will start accepting nominations for its Leadership Greater Topeka (LGT) class of 2024.

Nominees who are elected will participate in a 5-month-long leadership program from Jan. through mid-May, according to a press release from the GTP.

The program will consist of a two-day retreat and eight day-long sessions. Sessions will focus on leadership through training, discussions, interactive presentations, tours and guest speakers, according to the GTP website.

“Each year, Leadership Greater Topeka develops and graduates an extraordinary group of local leaders, unleashing their power and potential to make a difference in our community,” Senior Vice President of Strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership and LGT supervisor Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield said. “We tend to have a great mix of newer leaders and those who are more established in their leadership roles. I look forward to seeing a strong pool of candidates nominated for the next cohort and know we’re going to have a phenomenal 2024 class.”

The goal of LGT is to give people a greater understanding of the community and how to create change through leadership and involvement. LGT has graduated more than 1,000 alumni with nearly 70 percent still living and active in the Topeka Area, according to the press release.

In its 2024, the program will focus on 21st century leadership skills and community trusteeship, according to the website.

Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 15. and should be submitted at the Greater Topeka Partnership website. For questions regarding the program and eligibility contact Cuevas-Stubblefield at Michelle.Stubblefield@TopekaPartnership.com.