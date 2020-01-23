League of Women Voters celebrate 100 years of women voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been 100 years since Congress passed the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote.

The League of Women Voters in Kansas stopped in Topeka on Thursday to educate people about the history of the Suffrage Movement.

Now that everyone has the right to vote, the league believes it’s important for people to know all of their options, especially people in rural communities who don’t always have easy access to voting.

“It can be argued that maybe not all of our voices are being represented equally,” Jacquie Lightcap, a member of the League of Women Voters in Kansas, said.” Maybe we aren’t making it as easy for every population to vote, or to register to vote as we could.”

The League of Women Voters is taking the 100-year celebration exhibit across Kansas. To find out where they are headed next, click here.

Shawnee County has a local branch of the national organization.

They meet every first Tuesday of the month at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library at 11:30 a.m.

Those meetings are free to attend.