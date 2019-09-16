League of Women Voters wants to see polls open on Saturdays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The League of Women Voters of Topeka and Shawnee County wants to see polls open on Saturdays.

President Vicki Arnett said it is a way to encourage more people to get out and vote, specifically younger voters.

“It’s been expressed more as a structural issue in preparation for what the league has been referring to as the ‘new voter’,” Arnett said. “Potential voters are young and they’re diverse.”

Arnett spoke at Monday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, expressing that the League believes Election Day should be viewed as the last day to vote, not the only day to vote.

Shawnee County offers early voting two weeks prior to Election Day and the opportunity to use mail-in ballots.

This comes in time for the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the ability to vote.