EMPORIA (KSNT) – In 2021, 13-year-old Maddox Gutierrez started a petition asking for improvements to be made to the Santa Fe Skateboard Park in Emporia. After 27 News covered the story, an anonymous local family made a quarter-million-dollar donation to the Kahola Lake Park Fund with the Emporia Community Foundation.

Since then, the project ran into a problem with the lease on the land. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, BNSF owns the land and leases the property to the city. The lease specified the land only be used for ballparks. Due to this development, the city has found a new location for the project.

The new location will be at Whitter Park which is land owned by the city and will allow for more room and a better setup for the park. The American Ramp company was contracted to work on designs for the park. Cocking said once the design firm is finished the topic would become more of a public discussion.