Leavenworth man leads deputies on high-speed chase through Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Deputies were involved in a pursuit early Sunday morning that reached over 100 mph.

Mark Grigsby, 38, of Leavenworth, driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger led police on a chase that began in the 600 block of E. South Avenue in Emporia just after 2:30 a.m.

Grigsby, driving at speeds over 100 mph, was stopped in the 1300 block of Road 160.

He was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and suspicion of driving while under the influence.