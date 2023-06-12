LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Tuesday will mark one month since 18-year-old Dakota Wrightsman was shot and killed in his basement by his own friend.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Cooper Ashley with first degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting.

Wrightsman died May 13, eight days before he was to graduate from Lee’s Summit High School.

“We got him the cap and gown,” Brandalan Wrightsman, Dakota’s mother, said. “He just never got to wear it.”

Wrightsman’s father, Aaron, had just arrived home from work when his son decided to bring three of his friends over to hang out in their basement. Two of the three started playfully wrestling according to a probable cause statement released last week.

At some point a gun fell out of the pocket of one of the teen’s hooded sweatshirts according to the court document. That’s when Ashley picked it up and shot Wrightsman.

Wrightsman died after going up the stairs to his mom for help.

“I kept checking his heartbeat, and it was still going, Brandalan said. “Then I just saw his eyes roll in the back of his head and his body limp, and I just knew that he was gone.”

The question as to why the gun was fired remains a mystery. The probable cause statement showed Ashley had smoked marijuana and consumed “a good quantity of alcohol” before he allegedly pulled the trigger.

In a phone conversation with FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz on Thursday, Ashley said he thought the gun was an airsoft gun.

Wrightsman’s father says it doesn’t really matter.

“My family is missing one of the brightest, warmest persons in our lives because someone decided and made a choice, regardless of whether it was real or not, made a choice, accident or not, made a choice to harm my child,” Aaron Wrightsman said.

Aaron also said that he talked to Dakota’s three friends after the shot was fired. He said they never said anything about the gun being fake. Instead they told Aaron the gun somehow went off, and they didn’t know why.

“They had the gun in their pocket still,” Aaron said. “They picked up the gun and put it in their pocket. Twice, I asked for it, ‘Where is it?’ ‘It’s right here.’ They put it back in their pocket. I asked where it was again. ‘It’s right here.’ ‘Put it on the ground.'”

Wrightsman’s parents say their son had no idea one of the other three had a gun when they went downstairs to the basement. They said if they knew the three other kids had a gun they would have never been let in their home.

“But something happened, it was an accident, it went off, then okay,” Aaron said. “But that’s not what happened.”

Ashley will be in court for his initial arraignment Tuesday, June 20.