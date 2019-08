LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Les Miles, the head football coach at the University of Kansas, busted a few moves to the song “Before I Let Go” on Sunday.

The team’s cornerback, Kyle Mayberry, caught some of the performance on video.

Mayberry said this is the “Les Miles you don’t see.”

The team began their fall camp on Tuesday, bringing them together for their first practice of the season.