Less humid and very comfortable after today’s storm chance

The temperatures were pleasant over the weekend, but it didn’t stay mainly dry. Instead of mostly cloudy to variably cloudy with showers and storms late Sunday…we had drizzle Saturday with overnight storms to rain early Sunday. It felt better, but it wasn’t great for outdoor activities.

The damp and gloomy conditions certainly makes it seem as though the seasons are changing. The sun did reappear Sunday afternoon, but temps stayed in the 70s.

Temperatures will be fairly consistent and rain is likely for most areas as the work week begins. There will be some storms this morning to the far north, but the majority will hit between noon and 5pm. The strongest action should be closer to Lawrence and Kansas City.

Today will likely be mainly cloudy to overcast. Dew points may go to the low and mid 70s ahead of a front, except to the north/northwest where the wind shift occurs earlier.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 81-84

Wind: E 10-15

It should become partly cloudy tonight and mostly sunny Tuesday. Wind will be northerly and dew points will drop substantially. Temperatures may drop into the upper 50s by early morning with highs in the low 80s. Sunshine will be prevalent and the less humid air will be wonderful.

Looking longer term toward Labor Day, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Friday and Saturday period and temps will remain in the 76-80 degree zone. Temperatures should be close to 80 for the holiday itself. It won’t be full-blown summer, but it might be about as pleasant as we could ask for to end August and begin September.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Storms today, then large amounts of sunshine and more comfortable in the days ahead….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com