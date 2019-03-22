Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (CNN) - Levi's CEO Chip Bergh has some tips for jeans owners: Don't freeze your jeans. And don't put them in the washing machine.

Bergh turned heads and noses at a May 2014 event when he announced that he had never washed the pair of 501 Levi's jeans he was wearing at the time. He still hasn't washed that now-10-year-old pair of jeans, Bergh admitted on CNN Business' Markets Now live show with Alison Kosik on Thursday morning.

He doesn't freeze his jeans either.

"That's an old wives' tale," he said. "It does not work."

He also has never washed or frozen the jeans he wore to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday for his company's IPO celebration — although he said those jeans were newer.

Bergh had a lot to celebrate: Levi's stock soared 33% in its debut.