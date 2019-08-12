Library promotes shopping local with farmers market

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local vendors and shoppers braved the heat Monday to attend the Monday Farmers Market at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

The market offers everything from locally-grown produce to baked goods and fresh cut flowers. There’s also free crafts available for kids at each market.





Mr. Pickles

Martha Smith owns Martha’s Homemade Munchies and has been coming to the market for five years. Smith sells a variety of things such as cookies, breads, mini cinnamon rolls, puppy chow and seasoned/spiced pretzels.

Martha’s Homemade Munchies

She said one of her favorite parts about the market is the people she sees weekly.

Martha’s Homemade Munchies

The farmers market is held every Monday in the parking lot of the library. It started in May. The last day will be October 7.

To learn more about the Monday Farmers Market and to see other farmers markets in Shawnee County, click here.