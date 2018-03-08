Lighter winds, warmer days ahead

We’re tracking lighter winds across Northeast Kansas…finally! No need to worry about the hair today! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with temps warming close to 50° by this afternoon. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing and it’s now up to 54°. We’ll stay below that seasonal standard today, but even warmer weather is on tap tomorrow! Enjoy the gorgeous March sunshine and those calm winds will make all the difference today too! For the first time this week – we can enjoy a nice little walk around the block! It’s also worth noting that it’s still not a great idea to do any outdoor burning. We realize spring burning season is upon us – but it’s still very dry out there.

As we alluded to above, we’ll keep those skies pretty clear through Saturday morning. Temps will slowly warm into the middle 60s by Friday – which looks to best day of the extended forecast. Clouds will start to increase again on Saturday, as another storm system moves into our neck of the woods. Recent computer models try to bring a rain chance into Northeast Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday night too. Don’t expect too much moisture out of the weekend rains, though. There could be some heavier pockets if some of those storms pass through our area. But, generally, less than a half-inch of rain is expected. The weekend storm system is yet another March cold front and temps will be plunging heading into Sunday morning. If the cold air catches up to the rain – we could have a couple light snow showers on our hands on Sunday morning. At this point, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temps on Sunday morning will be close to the freezing mark too. Don’t forget to turn those clocks AHEAD one hour Saturday night, as we ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Saving Time (we lose a valuable hour of sleep – worst weekend ever)!

Expect more sunshine before the weekend is over. We should clear things out rather quickly by Sunday afternoon, but temps will likely be trapped in the 40s. 50°+ looks like a solid forecast for the first few days of next week. There’s some confidence that we’ll warm things up heading into St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. It’s just way too early to talk specifics, but we should be back into the 60s (and maybe even the 70s) by next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert