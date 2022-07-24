Topeka (KSNT)- The Sunflower Lions Club installed their fourth community bench outside of Highland Park Methodist Church.

The benches are part of the club’s community service projects. The bench was put together in partnership with Trex, a national company that builds wood-alternative decking products. The new bench sits outside the I-Care Pantry and will allow more people to sit when waiting to receive their food.

The Lions Club gathers stretchable plastic in the Topeka area and donates it to Trex, which then turns the plastic into a bench. The team is given six months to gather 500 pounds of stretchable plastic, but Treasurer Bobby Duvall said it only takes about a month.

“This one here will be used so that when people are coming to get food, instead of having to go all the way downstairs and try to carry it up, they can sit in this bench waiting for their turn to go down there and get their food.” Duvall said.

The Lions Club also gave KSNT a sneak peek, and said they’ll be unveiling bench number five in the coming months, outside the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The Lions club has kept more than 3,000 pounds of plastic out of our landfill since beginning their bench projects in 2020.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.