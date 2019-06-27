List of best and worst driving cities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A national insurance company, Quotewizard, released a study ranking the cities in Kansas that have the best and worst drivers.

The list was made after they looked at over 65,000 insurance quotes from Kansas drivers in the 50 biggest cities in Kansas.

The cities were then ranked by the highest rate of incidents including accidents, DUI’s, speeding tickets and citations.

According to this list, the worst driving city in Kansas was Derby. Topeka landed at number 25 out of 50.

