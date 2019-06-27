List of best and worst driving cities in Kansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kansas, state, map, outline, generic (AP)_192773

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A national insurance company, Quotewizard, released a study ranking the cities in Kansas that have the best and worst drivers.

The list was made after they looked at over 65,000 insurance quotes from Kansas drivers in the 50 biggest cities in Kansas.

The cities were then ranked by the highest rate of incidents including accidents, DUI’s, speeding tickets and citations.

According to this list, the worst driving city in Kansas was Derby. Topeka landed at number 25 out of 50.

To view the full list, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story