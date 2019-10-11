Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park opens Saturday

ELKADER, Kan. (KSNW) – A year in the making and Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park will be open to the public tomorrow.

“October 12th is coming really soon and we’re trying our best to be ready for it,” said Little Jerusalem Naturalist Sara Kay Carrell.

Officials are hard at work to get everything ready for the big day and said there is still a lot left to do.

“We’ve got some big projects left and then there’s always those lots of little projects that are the time consuming ones too…going through lots of lists trying to get everything done,” she said.

There are two trails, one short and another that is a mile and a half long.

“I will take you off of the edge and then we get down into the bottoms of the badlands,” she said.

On October 12th, there will be a ceremony at 10 AM where they will open the state park to the public and offer free guided tours.

It will close by sunset and Carrell said they don’t know how many people to expect, but she’s excited.

“By the time we’re done, everybody is going to know that they’re at Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park,” She said.