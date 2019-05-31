St. Jude Dream Home Phone Bank open

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - The St. Jude Dream Home Phone Bank is up and running! Now is the chance for you to reserve a $100 ticket in the Dream Home Giveaway.

You can call 1-800-846-2640, or click here, to purchase one of the remaining 2,000 tickets, and potentially win a brand new home.

If you call between 8:30 and 10:45 p.m. tonight you might be on the phone with Jace Mills, Brooke Lennington or Matt Miller, as they will be answering phones during that time frame!

One lucky winner's ticket will be drawn June 13. Those who purchase tickets by the end of the day Friday are also entered for separate drawings to win a 10' x 12' Storage Shed, courtesy of Sutherlands.

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.