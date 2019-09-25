LIVE UPDATES: Northeast Kansas severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Severe weather is moving across northeast Kansas Tuesday evening.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Pottawatomie and Riley Counties until 8:45 p.m.

___

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

Clay has been dropped from the tornado warning, but Riley and Pottawatomie Counties continue to remain under the tornado warning until 8:00 p.m.

___

UPDATE 7:42 p.m.

An area flood advisory has been issued for Ottawa until 10:45 p.m. as well as a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:00 p.m.

___

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. –

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Clay, Pottawatomie and Riley Counties until 8:00 p.m. as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been located near Green, moving southeast at 35 mph.

___

UPDATE 7:24 p.m. –

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Green, moving southeast at 40 mph.

___

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. –

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Clay and Riley Counties until 7:45 p.m.

___

A tornado warning was issued for Clay and Washington Counties until 7:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morganville, moving southeast at 15 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cloud and Ottawa Counties until 7:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic and Washington Counties until 8:15 p.m.