TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local AAU track team is asking the community for help to get to the 2023 Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.

Team United Stars Track hosts a few fundraisers each year to fund team travel. On Saturday, athletes and coaches will have a car wash to raise money for their Junior Olympics trip. They weren’t able to hold its biggest fundraiser, the annual track meet, this year due to logistical issues. It’s one of the reasons they say this car wash is extremely important.

Washing cars not only helps fellow community members, but it gives the athletes the chance to compete. Coaches Chris Brown and Aaron Gardiner started this team eight years ago, and Brown said the impact this type of involvement has on its athletes outside of the sport itself is profound.

“[It] provides so much value in their growth and development, not only as athletes, but as young people as well,” Brown said. “And we think that throughout that process, they really get an opportunity to get out there and see if they can compete at the highest levels. At the end of the day, that’s an opportunity we really want to provide for our athletes and our community.”

That’s why the team is so grateful for community support.

“It’s really fun doing track, and you want to run in this big meet and everything, so people are helping you with that,” athlete Harper Cook said.

Cook (10), along with many of her other teammates, is a Topeka native getting the opportunity to represent her city.

“Going outside [of Kansas], representing the city…coming back with medals…it’s just a big compliment and just amazing to be able to do that,” athlete Camryn Brown (11) said.

Brown, who is also a Topeka native, has been on the team for six years. She said events like the car wash are also fun for team bonding, as the team gets to spend time together off the track while raising money.

Team United Stars’ car wash is Saturday, July 15 in the parking lot of Petro Deli in North Topeka. The team will be busy cleaning cars from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They welcome anyone needing their car to be cleaned, or those who are just looking to donate.

The Junior Olympics is slated for July 29 to August 5 in Des Moines, Iowa.