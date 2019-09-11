Local attorney offering free advice on “Roundup” lawsuits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local attorney is offering free advice to people considering filing lawsuits against the makers of the popular weedkiller “Roundup” for potentially causing cancer.

Bayer, the maker of “Roundup”, has lost a number of lawsuits in the past two years, filed by people who say their cancer was caused by using the product.

Dan Lykins has been an attorney in Topeka for decades. He says the first step for people is to consult their doctor about their diagnosis.

“If you tell the doctor you’ve worked with roundup, they can do some testing and pretty quickly tell you if there is any connection,” said Lykins. “Usually it’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. That is what most people have.”

“Roundup” is the most widely used weedkiller in the country. It is used in gardening, landscaping and agriculture.

Lykins says anyone that works with “Roundup” significantly should go to the doctor for a cancer screening. He says if you do choose to use the weedkiller, you should wear a mask, eye protection and make sure it doesn’t come in contact with your skin.

If you decide to move forward with a lawsuit against Bayer, Lykins says you should look closely at your attorney.

“Anybody who goes to see an attorney, first of all, wants to make sure that if they don’t get anything they owe the attorney nothing. They don’t have to pay any expenses,” said Lykins.

Lykins is offering free legal advice for people considering a lawsuit. For more information on what a potential lawsuit could look like contact Lykins at (785) 235-5678 or at danlykins@hotmail.com.