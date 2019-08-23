Local Aviation Explorer post looking for new members during open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The local Aviation Explorer group is looking to recruit more aviation enthusiasts to add to its ranks. Aviation Explorer Post 8 has been at Billiard Airport in Topeka since 1952. The group focuses on getting teens and young adults interested in aviation.

“Our post is a little unique,” said Noel Etzel, one of the Aviation Explorer advisers. “We have access to airplanes here in the hanger, so a lot of our scouts are actively in flight training.”

Aviation Explorers are associated with the Boy Scouts of America, but Etzel says a BSA membership is not necessary to join. The group is open to boys and girls age 14 to 21.

Aviation Explorer Post 8 will have an open house on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm in Hanger 15 at Billiard Airport. Scouts and parents will be there to answer questions. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and, if the weather permits, pilots will take people up in one of the post’s planes.

