Local boy battling chronic lung disease, family says Patrick Mahomes helps

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brantley Wilson is a happy go lucky 3-year-old, but he suffers from chronic lung disease and a number of other health conditions as a result.

However, with the help of Patrick Mahomes and a love for the Chiefs, Wilson and his family are “taken care of” in their time of need.

Brantley is part of the “15 and the Mahomies Foundation”, which helps his family financially with donations every time he goes to the hospital.

“He could be fine right now and tonight be in the hospital,” Said Tori Toelkes, Brantley’s mother.

Brantley’s grandma, Jenna Henderson, says the toys, blankets, and stuffed animals that the foundation gives the family have made his treatments a little more bearable.

“When you step foot onto that property, you know that you’re going to be taken care of in some way or another,” Henderson said.

Their entire family has always loved the chiefs and everything players like Patrick Mahomes does for children like Brantley.

While it’s usually Mahomes’ foundation supporting Brantley, it’s their turn to cheer on him and his team in Super Bowl LIV.