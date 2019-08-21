Local business helps family say a bittersweet goodbye

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hazel Hill’s chocolate is sweet, but what they did to help two employees give their brother the funeral he deserves is even sweeter.

It was just a few weeks ago that 26-year-old Salvador Del Real died unexpectedly. Now his sisters Yolanda Corona and Gephsy Del Real are dealing with the loss.

“I’ve never lost somebody close to me, so this is really hard,” Corona said.

Hazel Hill, where the sisters have worked for over a decade, is making sure they aren’t dealing with it alone. Owner Nick Xidis said they had to do something to help the family.

“In addition to losing a loved one, they’re facing some bills that are going to be really tough for them to meet. So we thought what could we do to help?” Xidis said.

They’re donating all of the profits they made on Tuesday from sales to his family. On top of that an anonymous donor is matching those profits too.

“It just makes me feel so much better to know I have so many people behind me that support me and care about me and my family,” Corona said.

Hazel Hill was packed all day and Xidis said the way the community showed up to pitch in is something he can’t help but get choked up about.

“I’m so grateful to live in a town that when people are hurting, people here step up and take care of those that need help and relief,” Xidis said.

Now while the family is grieving their loss, they feel a bit of comfort knowing the community was there.

“Without a doubt I know my brother is okay. I know he was happy before he left,” Corona said. “Everybody that has come in to make a donation or purchase something, they mean a lot.”

Cashmere Popcorn also chipped in to help the family by putting out a donation jar of their own.