Local Chiefs fans, restaurants prepare for game day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos is usually a pretty big rivalry game for Chiefs Kingdom.

Sunday night football typically calls for local fans around Topeka dressed in red and gold. While the 2020 NFL season has looked a little different, that doesn’t stop fans from cheering on the Chiefs. Even if it is from the comfort of their own home.

“We will invite over just our little family and we stay together and cook something,” said Ethan Bennett, a local Chiefs fan. “But it’s just about sitting together and watching the game. That’s all it really is.”

Bars around Topeka also have their own methods to prepare for game day. At Johnny’s Tavern the General Manager, Andrew Flyer, said they like to add extra staff on Sunday in case things get too crazy. He said it’s actually more common to see Chiefs fan at the bar throughout the day.

“It’s actually more common to see a Mahomes jersey at noon for a seven o’clock game than it is to see a Mahomes jersey at night for the game,” said Flyer. “It’s weird how it works. People come in, get some food, have some beers and then go to a friends house or something to watch the game.”

Johnny’s Tavern also has an outdoor seating option so everyone is able to social distance.